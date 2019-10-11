Reaction: Fans call for Brighton's Lewis Dunk after England lose to Czech Republic

Even before a ball was kicked in the Czech Republic, many fans were questioning why Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk wasn't included in Gareth Soutgate's squad.

England looked far from assured at the back during their European Championships qualifying 2-1 loss in Prague where Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Everton's Michael Keane played at centre back.

Dunk, 27, has been excellent for Brighton so far this season and has made a strong case to add to his one cap earned in a friendly victory against the USA at Wembley in 2018.

Here we take a look at some of the more polite comments on social media on why Gareth Southgate should take another look at the Albion captain.

@YosefSalameh

Lewis Dunk sat at home whilst Michael Keane defends like Frank Spencer on roller skates

@Kevsam9

Lewis Dunk should be in the team and not maguire. Just look at how he played against spurs. And he plays like that every week and never gets any credit

@danielstorey85A good lesson to Gareth Southgate: Pick in-form defenders or defenders at in-form clubs.

@AdamCrafton_

Lewis Dunk equally superb and Potter’s philosophy must give him an England chance: - Average No of passes a game up from 41 to 66 - More interceptions, assists and passes into final third than any England centre-back this season

@henrywinter

Southgate has plenty of work to do on this defence. Organising, concentrating, marking and communicating all need improving. #eng defence cut open again. Czechs lead 2-1, Ondrasek pounces. Gomez has to be brought in, and given time to build a partnership with Maguire.

@johncrossmirror

How on earth is Lewis Dunk not in the England squad? Outstanding for Brighton. Super defender, good on the ball, a leader. He must wonder what he has to do when others get called up after a handful of Prem games. He was the rock upon which their win over Spurs was built.

@CatenaccioIG

Lewis Dunk is a top, top CB. Would start for 19 of the teams in the Premier League. Great off the ball, superb on the ball. Shouldn’t move for anything less than £50m.