Propper backs Locadia to fit straight in at Brighton

Davy Propper feels new signing Jurgen Locadia has all the attributes to fit straight in at Brighton.

The duo were team-mates at PSV Eindhoven for two years until Propper joined Albion last summer for a then club record fee of £10m.



Brighton's transfer record has been smashed twice since, with Locadia signing for a reported £14m fee last week to link up once again with Propper.



Propper believes Locadia can score goals for the Seagulls in the Premier League and said: "Obviously I know him, he's a good guy and a good striker and hopefully he can score some goals for us.



"He's quite strong and fast, I think that's the main reason why he can fit in.



"He makes his runs behind the defence and shoots very well with left and right. In Holland, he scored quite a few goals and I hope that happens here as well."



Locadia is currently ruled out with a short-term leg injury and Propper hopes he will adapt to the Premier League quickly: "He's injured at the moment so he has some time to get fit and know the team.



"Obviously the first games he will get to know how we play and I hope he adapts fast."