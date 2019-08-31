editorial image

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Manchester City

Manchester City were at their clinical best as they beat Brighton 4-0 at the Etihad.

Who stood up to the challenge for Brighton and who struggled?

Beaten four times, none of which he could have done much about

1. Mat Ryan 6-10

Not the easiest place to make Premier debut. Remained composed under-pressure and will hope to keep his place after the international break

2. Adam Webster 5-10

What can you do against Aguero in that form?

3. Lewis Dunk 5-10

Same as Dunk and Webster. Did what he could. I gave his a six just for that exquiste first touch in the first half.

4. Dan Burn 6-10

