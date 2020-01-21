Neal Maupay's fiery temper is no cause for alarm ahead of Bournemouth battle, says Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter insists Neal Maupay's fiery temper is not a liability ahead of their vital relegation clash at Bournemouth tonight.

Maupay, who has three yellow cards in last four matches, was at the centre of scuffle with Aston Villa players following their heated 1-1 draw at the Amex last Saturday. Albion's leading scorer reacted angrily to comments from his former Brentford teammate Ezri Konsa after the final whistle.

Neal Maupay has been booked in three of his last four matches

Maupay was fuming and the duo were separated by teammates before the French striker was dragged down the tunnel to safety by his skipper Lewis Dunk.

Potter said, "Well I suppose they have to be natural and allowed to make mistakes. At the same time you are hopefully there to guide them. So that when they over-step and when maybe it's not as helpful for him or for us, then we’re there to help him understand that and correct him.

"Hopefully he keeps being himself but maybe within the parameters of what good for him and the team so that’s the challenge I think."

Brighton are just three points above the Premier League relegation zone while tonight's opponents Bournemouth are second bottom and will be scrapping for their lives. Potter however insist Maupay is not a liability and has no plans to have a calming pep talk with his seven-goal striker ahead of the match.

"No, I don’t have any worries about Neal," said Potter. "He’s that type that he can get frustrated and react a little bit over sometimes but then he reflects and he gets stronger from the experience.

"We just go into the game where we know both teams want to win and both teams will be fighting really hard. It’s clear we need a focused passionate hardworking team."