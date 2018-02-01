Murray: Southampton draw a step in the right direction

Striker Glenn Murray felt Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton was a step in the right direction as it kept Saints below Brighton in the Premier League table.

Murray gave Albion the lead from the penalty spot on 14 minutes but Southampton levelled through Jack Stephens on 64 minutes.

Just one point separates the teams from 14th to 19th in the top flight and Murray felt the draw was a better result for the Seagulls than it was for Southampton.

He said: “When we come to places like this, you’ve got to think about what they’re saying in the other camp.

“They will be saying ‘We’ve got to beat Brighton at home’ and they didn’t catch us tonight, so it’s a step in the right direction.

“When we play the likes of teams around us, people possibly look towards the Swansea game at home, and say ‘We’ve got to win that’ and I think when we go away to places, people will say ‘We’ve got to beat Brighton’.

“We’re down there, we’re a relegation candidate. We’ve got to be realistic about the situation and I think that’s what other camps will be saying about us.”

Talking about the game, Murray said: “I think it was quite a soft goal to concede and probably the over-riding emotion is a little bit of disappointment.

“When we talk right after the game and the emotion of it, it’s disappointing after leading the game for so long but when we reflect in the morning, hopefully we’ll reflect on it as a good point.

“Any point away from home is a good point in the Premier League. I read a stat today that we’ve got one of the best away records for the teams near the bottom, so we need to maintain that and build on our home form.”

