Murray misses out on England call

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has missed out on being named in England's squad for their upcoming friendlies with the Netherlands and Italy.

The 34-year-old had been tipped for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad owing to his form this season.



England play Netherlands on Friday, March 23, and then meet Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, March 27.

The World Cup in Russia begins on June 14.

