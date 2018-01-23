March: Strong starts key for Albion

Solly March says Brighton have to make stronger starts to matches after conceding early in their past two Premier League fixtures.

West Brom scored after just four minutes as they beat Brighton 2-0 earlier this month and Chelsea then struck twice in the opening six minutes of their 4-0 victory at the Amex on Saturday.

The Seagulls also conceded inside a quarter of an hour against Leicester, Huddersfield and Southampton, while Arsenal scored after just 16 minutes.

Speaking after the Chelsea defeat, March said: "We need to start games well. If you do that, the crowd are going to get behind you.

"After 2-0 (against Chelsea) we did well but it was too late really. We're disappointed with the start we had as against a team like Chelsea, at 2-0 it's hard to come back.

"The next goal was the key, if we'd got that it would maybe have been a different game. We gave it a go but when you concede four goals it's disappointing.

"We were always chasing the game. If we'd started better it would have been a different game but it's gone now and we're disappointed."

Brighton head to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, before Albion have four successive league games against teams around them in the table.

March said: "It's a crucial run of league games. We've got Stoke, West Ham and Southampton. They're the teams around us, so it's going to be massive for our season.

"We're going to train hard and work hard towards them."