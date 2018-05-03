Manchester United boss Mourinho believes Brighton are safe already

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes Brighton already have enough points to ensure they will be in the Premier League again next season.

The Seagulls were promoted into the top flight last year and have 37 points from their 35 games so far and sit five points clear of the relegation zone.



Albion entertain United at the Amex tomorrow evening knowing victory will guarantee another season in the Premier League. However Mourinho feels Brighton are already safe and on the job Chris Hughton has done, he said: "Very, very good. To go from very very good to amazing he just needs to mathematically confirm the Premier League for next season.



"I think they don’t need more points, I think they have the job done but mathematically they still need a point or something or other results to go their way.



"I think Brighton will be there next year and that’s a fantastic job for Chris and not surprising for me.



"Since the start they have showed the quality and mentality to get the points they need to stay in the division which they have done in a very good way."