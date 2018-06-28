Manchester City top the lot and Sunderland are bottom but Brighton have enjoyed strong home form over the past decade

A new study has revealed Manchester City have the best home form out of the 92 league clubs in England over the past decade and Sunderland sit bottom, while Brighton are an impressive 20th place.

The Seagulls have collected 380 points from 225 games, with an average 1.69 points per game from matches at the Withdean Stadium and the Amex since the 2008/09 season.

Albion have collected 106 wins from 225 matches, scoring 353 goals and conceding 237.

Brighton's best home season of the past decade was in 2010/11 when they collected 55 points from 23 games as they won the League One title. The Seagulls gained just one point fewer in their Championship promotion-winning campaign in 2016/17.

Brighton's worst season at home in the past decade was the 2008/09 campaign when they picked up just 24 points from 23 matches, while they collected just one point more at home the following year.

The homes of Manchester City and Manchester United are the most difficult places for away teams to get points at, with Sunderland’s Stadium of Light the easiest, according to new research.

Analysing every home fixture for the current 92 Premier League and Football League teams since the start of the 2008/09 season, City have the best home record, with an impressive 2.36 points per match at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens pipped their cross-town rivals to top spot, with United picking up 2.34 points per game at Old Trafford.

The research from Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk also found that despite Premier League sides playing fewer games each season than their Football League counterparts, City still managed to earn the most wins (139) and total points (443) of all 92 clubs over the decade.

The average Premier League and Football League side picks up 1.59 points in each home match.

At the bottom end of the scale, the Stadium of Light is the easiest place to take points off a home team, with Sunderland averaging just 1.15 points each time they play host. Huish Park also doesn’t provide much advantage to Yeovil Town, with the Glovers picking up a disappointing 1.29 points from an average home tie.

The Black Cats are worse off still – they have the poorest home goal difference of all current 92 League clubs. Conceding 254 goals in 193 home games, their goal difference stands at a miserable -34. Just four other teams have conceded more goals at home than they have scored over the last ten years (Yeovil, Oldham Athletic, Morecambe and Barnsley).

Crystal Palace are the lowest ranked Premier League side (1.35 points per match), with Selhurst Park the sole Premier League ground among the top ten easiest stadiums to travel to.

Best points per game at home:

Manchester City, Etihad Stadium - 2.36

Manchester United, Old Trafford – 2.34

Chelsea, Stamford Bridge – 2.24

Arsenal, Emirates Stadium – 2.19

Tottenham Hotspur, White Hart Lane / Wembley Stadium – 2.07

Liverpool, Anfield – 2.03

Leicester City, King Power Stadium – 1.89

Everton, Goodison Park – 1.84

Cardiff City, Cardiff City Stadium – 1.83

Sheffield United, Bramall Lane – 1.79

Worst points per game at home:

Sunderland, Stadium of Light – 1.15

Yeovil Town, Huish Park – 1.29

Morecambe, Christie Park / Globe Arena – 1.32

Oldham Athletic, Boundary Park – 1.33

Crystal Palace, Selhurst Park – 1.35

Portsmouth, Fratton Park – 1.36

Barnsley, Oakwell – 1.36

Coventry City, Ricoh Arena – 1.37

Crewe Alexandra, Gresty Road – 1.38

Doncaster Rovers, Keepmoat Stadium – 1.40