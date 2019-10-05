Logan MacLeod's player ratings who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Tottenham
It was a pulsating Premier League match as Brighton and Hove Albion thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the Amex
Saturday 05 October 2019 16:04
But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men...
1. Maty Ryan 7-10
Brave play out from the back that led to the goal. Looked like a proper ball-playing keeper today. Pulled some great saves out of the bag to deny Kane from close range and Moura from 20 yards out
Getty
2. Adam Webster 7-10
Can see hes buying into the managers philosophy playing the ball around nicely at the back and into midfield. Looks like a solid pairing between him and Dunk.
Getty
3. Lewis Dunk 7-10
Confident receiving the ball from Ryan under pressure to get the attack going. Leader at the back. Smashing tackle on Son which the fans enjoyed. Good block against Lamelas effort. Had Kane in his pocket all day. Assisted Connollys second.
Getty
4. Dan Burn 7-10
Like so often this season defending is solid and is also excelling going forward down the left. Whipped in the cross for Connollys first goal.
Getty
