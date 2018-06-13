Key dates revealed as Albion eagerly await Premier League fixtures

Brighton & Hove Albion fans, players and management are eagerly awaiting the release of the Premier League fixtures for their second season in the top flight.

All 380 fixtures for the 2018/19 season will be published at 9am tomorrow (Thursday, June 14).

That is ahead of the new season kicking off on the weekend of August 11-12 and finishing on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Albion will be one of the 20 teams to learn their opening-day clashes, runs-ins, final fixtures, Christmas period matches and derby dates tomorrow.

Chris Hughton's maiden Premier League campaign with the Seagulls last year kicked off with a 2-0 home defeat to eventual champions Manchester City - despite the scoreline it was a result that gave the Seagulls plenty of positives, keeping out Pep Guardiola's side for 70 minutes.

Their season concluded - with safety already achieved - with a rather disappointing 4-0 defeat at Anfield to Champions League finalists Liverpool.

Despite those results Albion won nine and drew 13 of their 38 fixtures to finish 15th on 40 points - seven clear of the bottom three.

The Premier League fixtures are the first to be released with EFL clubs having to wait until Thursday, June 21, when the Championship, League One and League Two matches are announced.

This year's Community Shield - between Manchester City and Chelsea - will take place at Wembley on August 5 - the weekend before the Premier League campaign kicks off.

The FA Cup first round proper has been penciled in for the weekend of November 10-11.

This year, the transfer window is closing early, before the Premier League season starts at 5pm on August 9.