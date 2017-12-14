Johnny Cantor - Albion need points to get back on track but the key message is: Don’t panic!

Many readers of a certain age will know the phrase from Dad’s Army “Don’t panic Mr Mannering”.

That’s certainly the case in terms of the Albion just at the moment. Last night on BBC Sussex plenty of fans expressed their frustration at the recent form.

No win in six. Three consecutive defeats. Two points from a possible 18. No goals in open play in five matches. All the statistics might prompt a few concerns.

However, perspective is important. Three of those games were against Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs. The Seagulls are 13th. Chris Hughton’s side have 17 points from 17 matches.

The wealth of talent on the bench against Tottenham on Wednesday night at Wembley showed the gulf between the top six and the rest of the teams in the Premier League.

If there was ever a reminder of how it can take time to establish yourself in the top-flight, it comes from this weekend’s visitors Burnley. The Clarets had to go down to come back up and now with consistency, investment and recruitment they stand sixth in the table.

AFC Bournemouth have also had to take a few blows to stay in the Premier League but look as comfortable as anyone in the bottom half of the table. Six points separate the 10 teams in that bottom half. It’s as tight as we expected but the Seagulls’ fate won’t be decided by trips to Old Trafford and Wembley.

However, the home form will be key, and an improvement at the Amex is needed to get the team back on track in terms of points tally.

Burnley won’t be easy but the majority of Sean Dyche’s team was with him in the Championship and Albion can take heart from that.