Goal-den moments by Izquierdo aren't a surprise to Ryan

Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan says Jose Izquierdo’s feet are like gold at the moment after the Colombian winger scored another goal-of-the-season contender on Saturday.

Izquierdo called his strike in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Stoke the best of his four goals for the club, bettering two long-range stunners against West Ham.

Brighton’s players were quick to praise Izquierdo after his goal at Stoke, which came at the end of a flowing passing move but his current form comes as no surprise to Ryan, who played alongside the winger at Club Brugge.

Ryan said: “I always knew he was a good player, with plenty of skill. He’s proved that with my experience of him in the past.

“It’s always a little bit difficult when you perhaps don’t get consistency in football and constant game time. But since the new year and the Bournemouth game, when he was on fire, his performances have been of a similar level.

“Thankfully for us as a club, his feet are like gold at the minute. He’s producing goals, chances and assists and it’s another one today (against Stoke).

“Long may it continue. The more he continues to do that, the more of a handful he’ll be for the opposition and fingers crossed for us, a few more of his shots will turn into goals.”

Talking about his goal at Stoke, Izquierdo said: “This one was the best because it was together.

“It was a quality goal. Solly (March) and Dale (Stephens) understand me more each game, so it was all one touch and it was a good goal.

“In training every day, they know me, I know them and I know their qualities.

“The goal is not for me, the goal is for them because if they don’t give me back the ball perfect, it’s impossible to score.

“The ball I received from Solly was perfect for the one touch and the ball I received rom Dale was perfect to take the ball, go inside and shoot.

“If you don’t have players with that quality, it’s impossible.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Izquierdo said: “Each game we have, for me, is like a final. The opportunity I have to play in every game, I will give everything for the club with the situation we are in.

“There is only one or two points which is the difference, so we have to keep dreaming to stay in the Premier League.”