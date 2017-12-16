Dyche praises Burnley but questions Brighton's penalty decision

Sean Dyche was full of praise for his Burnley side after their 0-0 draw at Brighton this afternoon but questioned the decision to give Albion a penalty.

The Clarets picked up their seventh point in a week and moved up to fifth in the Premier League, while Brighton's winless run increased to seven games after Glenn Murray skied a first half penalty.



Dyche said: "They're on a tough run at the minute, I presume they rested players against Tottenham so they maybe thought this was a bigger game in a different way.



"I thought they set about us early in the game, got the tempo going and tried to affect the game early. We withstood that pressure well, tactically from the team and the defensive unit and then second half we grew into the game and got stronger.



"It was really pleasing from a physical point of view because it's the third game of the week, we've had to make changes in certain instances but there's plenty of players who have played those three games and the over-riding thing is three clean sheets and seven points in a week in the Premier League and that's a great return.



"We're still learning and still improving and that's a great return."



On Brighton's penalty, with James Tarkowski adjudged to have fouled Murray, Dyche said: "It was a tough one. I was a defender and he's going to get the ball and Murray's legs are in a slightly unnatural position to get tangled up in.



"I thought it was more of a tangle than a foul.



"It's a tough one for me to give an opinion on. From a distance you can see why he's given it but then you look at it with detail and think it's a bit of an unnatural leg that goes out between Tarkowski's legs - between is the key thing because Tarkowski is in front of the play.



"I don't think it's a silly challenge, he's going to get the ball."