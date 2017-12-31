Duffy targets victory over Bournemouth to back up Newcastle point

Shane Duffy says Albion's draw at Newcastle will be viewed as a good point if they back it up with victory over Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

Chances were few and far between at St James' Park on Saturday as the Premier League match finished 0-0.

Brighton conclude a run of four games in nine days against the Cherries and Duffy feels clean sheets are crucial to Albion continuing to pick up points.

He said: "We pride ourselves on clean sheets defensively and obviously we need to score a couple more goals, which we're trying to do.

"The foundation is if we don't concede, we've got more chance of winning. We're picking up points away from home which is a good thing and if we win our game on Monday, it will be a good point.

"It's been difficult recently, we've been defending quite a lot against top teams. Newcastle defended quite well today as well and we cancelled each other out."

Duffy went close with two headers at Newcastle as he searches for his first goal of the season and said: "I had a couple of chances and it's disappointing. I feel like I'm getting closer.

"There was only ever going to be one goal in it, if there was one, and set-pieces were vital but it just didn't drop for us."

Duffy also praised goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who made two excellent second half saves at Newcastle: "He's done it all season and he's been brilliant. The one off (Dwight) Gayle was a great ball in and it was a great save and the one which deflected off Dunky (Lewis Dunk), he's got down and it's got us a point in the end."