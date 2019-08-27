Carabao Cup / Connolly and Murray strike as Brighton see-off Bristol Rovers

The old and new combined as Brighton advanced in the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

Aaron Connolly, aged just 19 and making his full debut, netted on 55 minutes to open the scoring. Arron Mooy, also making his first start for Brighton, won the ball in midfield and played in Jahanbakhsh. His shot was deflected and Connolly, who has been in prolific form for the under-23s, was at the back post to tap home.

The Rovers levelled the scores through Tom Nichols’ fine half volley but Albion, who made 11 changes from the Premier League loss against Southampton last Saturday, kept pushing forward. They got their reward in the final minutes as Steven Alzate teed-up 35-year-old Glenn Murray and the captain for the night made no mistake from close range.

The match also saw £20m signing Adam Webster make his debut for Albion.

Albion: Button; Balogun, Webster, Bong; Alzate, Mooy, Gross, Bernardo; Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Murray. Subs: Steele, Baluta, Ahannach, Sanders, Cochrane, A.Davies, Roberts.