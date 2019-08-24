Brighton vs Southampton team news / Trossard looks to shine for Albion again and Kevin Danso eyes debut for Saints

Brighton will aim to build on their impressive start to the season as they welcome Southampton to the Amex this Saturday.

The Seagulls recorded victory on the opening day of the season at Watford and then drew 1-1 with West Ham last Saturday. It was an impressive display from Graham Potter’s men and they will no doubt be full of confidence ahead of the south coast clash with Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men.

Albion are fifth in the Premier League table on four points with a goal difference of plus three. Southampton are yet to register a victory this season, having lost on the opening day 3-0 at Burnley, followed by a 2-1 home loss to Champions League winners Liverpool.

Last season in the Premier League, the two teams drew 2-2 at St Mary’s, while the Saints triumphed at the Amex last March with 1-0 victory, thanks to a second half goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

What time does Brighton v Southampton kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Amex.

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the Southampton match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

No fresh injury concerns for Albion. Leandro Trossard will hope to maintain his place after an impressive debut against West Ham. Winger Jose Izquierdo and defender Ezequiel Schelotto (both knee) continue their rehabilitation along with midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder).

Southampton striker Danny Ings was on the bench for the Liverpool match and will hope to force his way into the starting line-up ahead of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg took his starting spot. New Southampton signing Kevin Danso could make his debut, having been an unused substitute against Liverpool.

Managers

Brighton head coach Graham Potter: “I think the match this weekend will be our toughest one so far. I’ve been really impressed with Southampton and the way they try to play football. We have to approach it with humility and try to do our best. If you look at their performance against Liverpool, I thought they were unlucky not to take anything from that game.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: “We know how difficult it is to play at Brighton - last time we had a very tight game and won 1-0. This year it will not be easy, but we go there with a clear target to be a really aggressive opponent.”

Brighton’s last match

Brighton 1 (Trossard 65), West Ham 1 (Hernandez 61)

Albion line-up: Ryan; Duffy, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Stephens, Propper, March; Gross (Maupay 67), Murray (Andone 74), Trossard (Mooy 85). Subs not used: Button (GK), Webster, Bernardo, Locadia.

Southampton’s last match

Southampton 1 (Ings 83), Liverpool 2 (Mane 45+1 Firmino 71)

Southampton line-up: Gunn; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Valery, Ward-Prowse, Romeu (Ings 64), Hojberg, Bertrand (Djenepo 77); Adams (Armstrong 68), Redmond. Subs not used: Forster (GK), Danso, Cedric, Obafemi.

Who is the referee and VAR?

Referee: Kevin Friend Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, Andy Garratt Fourth official: Oli Langford VAR: Lee Mason Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes

Friend has taken charge of one Premier League game this season and issued three yellow cards and no red. Last season Friend refereed Brighton’s 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace at the Amex Shane Duffy was sent-off.

What are the odds?

Brighton are favourites to pick up all three points on Coral and are priced at 7/5 to win. A Southampton victory is 2-1 and the draw is 11/5. Glenn Murray is 4/1 to score first, with Southampton’s Ings at 5/1. Duffy is 12/1 open the scoring while Lewis Dunk is 25/1. A 1-1 draw is the favoured result at 5/1 with a 1-0 triumph for Brighton at 13/2. A 2-0 win for Brighton is currently 10/1 with Coral.

Three Draws

Three of Albion’s Premier League meetings against Saints have ended all square, with Glenn Murray scoring in each of those matches, including a 90th-minute penalty to equalise at St Mary’s last season. Brighton came back from 2-0 down thanks to Murray’s spot kick and Shane Duffy’s bullet header, but their south-coast neighbours took all three points when they visited the Amex in March, winning 1-0.