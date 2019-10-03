Brighton's key player in a fitness race for Tottenham clash

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will assess the fitness of influential midfielder Davy Propper ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Propper, 28, missed Brighton's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge last Saturday due to a hamstring injury sustained in training.

The Dutch international has been excellent for Albion so far this season and has formed a strong midfield partnership with Dale Stephens. Potter is keen to get Propper back on the pitch against Tottenham but will not take any chances.

"We will wait until tomorrow (Friday)," said Potter. "It was just a contact action in training. There is a bit of tissue damage and we just need it to settle down. Chelsea was too soon and this one, we will see. We don't want to risk anything with him. He's had a lot of football over the past months."

Potter also confirmed Solly March will be available for selection, having recovered from a hamstring injury. Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who was on the bench for Chelsea, is also fit once again while Leandro Trossard (groin) and Shane Duffy (calf) continue to make encouraging progress.

"Solly has been training and Ali also is fine. Shane Duffy is making really good progress, he won't make the game but the diagnosis was probably a bit better than the original. Leo (Trossard) is making good progress but again, the game will be too soon. Same with Bernie (Bernardo) as well.

"Trossard should be back after the international break. It depends how he goes but at the moment he is making good progress. He is working well and we are optimistic with him, and with Shane. Leon Balogun is back in the squad, so we are looking in better shape."

There wasn't such positive news for Colombian winger José Izquierdo however as he continues his long rehabilitation from a serious knee injury. "Izquierdo was on the pitch the other day but he is quite slow because of the bad knee injury he had," added Potter. "We have to be careful and load him up at the right time. He is some time away still and I would not put a time frame on it."