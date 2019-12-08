Brighton's Dan Burn was sick just before kick-off but still handled Wolves powerhouse Adama Traore

The last thing you need before tackling one of the fastest and most powerful attacking players in the Premier League is a dodgy stomach.

Brighton left back Dan Burn had been feeling slightly off-colour for the two days prior to facing Wolves flyer Adama Traoré and moments before kick-off he was sick during his warm-up.

Burn however didn't seem to let it trouble him once the game started and the 6ft 7" defender produced an accomplished display during the entertaining 2-2 draw.

"I had a bad stomach so I had to go and be sick," said Burn. "I hadn't been feeling too good but I got through it. I think I ate some dodgy a few nights ago. I felt as though I had a lot in my stomach, so I just had to get it out. I was always going to play. I was never not going to play."

Burn has been a centre back for the majority of his career but has featured mainly as left back under Brighton head coach Graham Potter. It was an intriguing match-up for Burn against Traoré and at times it looked like a tall 1,500m runner up against an Olympic sprinter.

"I thought I did alright to be honest," said Burn. "He went past me a couple of times but I enjoyed it, it was a tough battle. I didn't get forward as much as I usually do but with Adama's pace you have to be careful.

"He is so strong. I tried to body check him at one point and he put me flat on my back. He is an athlete, so quick and strong and you can see why he is playing at this level. The way Wolves use him, he can get in behind so I thought we dealt with him well."

Neal Maupay's sixth goal of the season and Davy Propper's first cancelled out a well-taken brace from Diogo Jota as 12th placed Albion sealed a hard-earned point.

Maupay added, "We had a couple of chances in the second half. We're not happy but we will take it. Overall I think it is a good point. We were a bit tired and missed a bit of sharpness."