Albion legend Inigo Calderon has won the Indian Super League final with Chennaiyin after a 3-2 victory against Bengaluru.

Bengaluru took an early lead but Chennaiyin recovered to move 3-1 ahead, before Bengaluru scored a late second.



Calderon, 36, was named the Amul fittest player of the league following a stand-out first season after joining from Cypriot First Division club Anorthosis Famagusta.



He scored 18 goals - including one with his face - in 198 appearances for Brighton as he achieved legendary status and helped the club win the League One title in 2010/11.



Speaking after Chennaiyin's win, Calderon said: "I've had to wait 36 years to win something so I think it was worth it. I think we deserved it, we hold the game, we saw great talent out there.



"I don't think it was comfortable but we worked really, really hard like all season so I think we deserve it. We are really, really proud."



Asked how he's going to celebrate, Calderon said: "I don't know but it's going to be a big party for sure."

