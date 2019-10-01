Brighton key midfield duo set to return for Tottenham Hotspur clash

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to welcome back their influential midfield duo as they host Tottenham to the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Davy Propper surprisingly missed the 2-0 loss in the Premier League at Chelsea, while Solly March sat out the last two away fixtures at Newcastle and Chelsea with a hamstring problem.

Propper has been excellent this season and he was sorely missed at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Graham Potter said, "He felt a bit of whack in the week. He should be fine for Tottenham. We erred on the side of caution. He has put such a lot into the performances over the last few weeks and, of course, you are going to miss someone of his quality.”

Yves Bissouma made his first start of the season at Chelsea following his shoulder operation. Bissouma lasted just 45 minutes and was replaced at halftime by Gaeton Bong.

Ezequiel Schelotto was on the bench last Saturday for the first time since the final day of the season and Alireza Jahanbakhsh was also among the unused substitutes.

Brighton are 16th in the Premier League standings on six points from their opening seven fixtures. Tottenham, who are in Champions League action against Bayern Munich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight, are sixth with 11 points from seven.