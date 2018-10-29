Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom pays tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has paid tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

The helicopter came down after taking off from the Leicester pitch following their Premier League game with West Ham.



Witnesses said they saw it just clear the stadium before it spiralled out of control and crashed, exploding into flames. Five people, including Mr Srivaddhanaprabha, were on board and all five died, the football club confirmed on Sunday night.



Speaking to www.brightonandhovealbion.com, Bloom said: “This is a devastating tragedy and our hearts go out to everyone at Leicester City, and all those families and friends affected by this terrible accident.



“I can only echo the words of so many, as I found Vichai an extremely warm and generous man. He was always a great host at the King Power and we always enjoyed welcoming him and his colleagues to the Amex.



“There is a unique bond between the chairmen and directors of all clubs, both in the Premier League and the EFL, and I’m sure those of us who shared those matchday moments with Vichai will miss him sorely.



“On behalf of everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion, I also send our love and condolences to the families and friends of Eric Swaffer, Izabela Roza Lechowicz, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.”

