Brighton / Five talking points: VAR has it in for Burn and Andone must curb his enthusiasm

1. Dan Burn

Dan Burn has more reason than most to feel aggrieved by VAR.

Firstly, The Albion defender was picked up by the cameras for being a fraction offside when Lendro Trossard volleyed what he thought was the opening goal against West Ham.

Then last Saturday against Southampton, with Brighton reduced to 10-men after Florin Andone’s dismissal, Lewis Dunk planted a firm header into the top corner. The stadium erupted once more but the joy was soon cut short as VAR zoomed in on Burn once more, who had taken up an offside position in front of the goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

For Burn however, despite the obvious frustrations with technology, this has been an excellent start to his season with Brighton.

The 6ft 7in defender has slotted in perfectly on the left side of the three-man defence and he has also caught the eye with his attacking forays forward.

He was determined to prove himself in the Premier League, having spent last season on loan at Wigan and he’s made a fine start. If only VAR would leave him alone.

2. Florin Andone

It was a bizarre day all-round for the Romanian. It began with him being kicked in the back of the leg by his teammate Bernardo (right) as they went for the pre-match stroll on the Amex turf. It appeared Bernardo was trying to kick some chewing gum but clumsy Brazilian clobbered Andone instead.

Andone was then handed his maiden start of this Premier League campaign by Graham Potter and for the first 30 minutes, he was the best player on the pitch.

Work-rate, pressing, goal-threat, and aggression. Andone is a full-throttle player. When he makes a move, it always seems to be a sprint. In contrast, when Dan Burn runs, his long legs eat up the ground, like a 1,500m runner in cruise control approaching the bell. When Andone lets rip it’s like a car in second gear doing 70mph. Arms and legs pumping, eyes bulging and muscles straining.

I don’t believe for a moment his intention was to injure Yan Valery. I think Andone was just a little too fired up and so determined to make an impact on his first start this season. Thankfully, Valery was okay. He hobbled slightly away from the mixed zone after the match but will likely to go on to have fine season for Southampton. And Andone can still do the same for Brighton. He’s a great player to watch and if he can curb his enthusiasm - just a tad - then Brighton have another excellent attacking option.

3. A glimpse into the future

Was the first 30 minutes against Southampton a glimpse into the future for Brighton under Graham Potter? If so, then it looked quite promising. The front three of Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay and Andone were highly mobile with the freedom to interchange positions. The Southampton defence struggled to cope with their intensity and movement. It offers a different style of play to Glenn Murray and Jurgen Locadia and it could well be the way Potter wants to go as the season progresses. It’s high-energy stuff and it will require a high level of fitness from the players, and of course 11 men on the pitch.

4. Jurgen Locadia

Locadia was thrown on for the final stages as 10-men Brighton tried to rescue a point against Southampton at the Amex. Locadia was fully-committed and caused a few problems for the Southampton defence during his brief time on the field. He had one decent chance when he smacked the outside of the post from Glenn Murray’s knock-down. I get he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, and he’s clearly struggled to bring his top form to the Premier League. But some in the crowd were really on to him from the start. We may or may not see him at his best for Albion but in the meantime, let’s give him a break and maybe a even a cheer or two.

5. Atmosphere

The atmosphere at the Amex has been excellent. Both home games against West Ham and Southampton, has seen the Premier League at it’s best. Brighton’s performances have probably warranted greater reward than a draw and a loss. But attacking football and vibrant crowd is so far proving to be a good combination. Long may it continue.