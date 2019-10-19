Brighton fans have their say: 'I Like Aaron Mooy a lot but he gave us a nightmarish hour away from home'

It was an agonising day for 10-man Brighton as a last minute winner from Aston Villa saw them snatch a 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

It was tough to take for Albion fans who saw their team take the lead through Adam Webster's first goal for the club and then battle so bravely after Aaron Mooy was sent off for the first time in his professional career in the first half.

We take a look at social media to gauge the reaction from Seagull supporters

You can’t help but feel that in a parallel universe somewhere, #BHAFC are in the top four right now on something like 17-19 points. @NorthStandChat

A word to #BHAFC fans: I thought your team were excellent today and we were fortunate to win. With 11 v 11 we were hanging on and even with a man down you created some great openings - your team will do well if you keep playing like that. @VillaViews_

Sadly Mooy cost us that match. We were exceptional until that and looked comfortable. Game changed. Even then the remaining 10 were superb. Deserved at least a point @BennettsField

Andone had a discipline problem. The team doesn't. Potter gets his Albion side to constantly press. Cards are inevitable symptom of this. Montoya should have probably been sent off today too, as he made a challenge that warranted a yellow card whilst already on one. Mustafa

We're playing good football. What we need now is a bit of good luck for a change. RossyG

Like Mooy a lot, but he gave us a nightmarish hour away from home. Weststander ​

I was at Aston Villa v Brighton today for @BBCSport Graham Potter has got Brighton playing some beautiful passing football. Even with 10 men they were creating space, making chances & playing out from the back. A lot to be positive about for #bhafc fans despite the defeat. @JohnBennettBBC

Burnley and now Villa. Points walking out the door in the final minute. I genuinely think we'll be fine this season, as The Potter Project has barely started yet. But we have shipped so many points that looked there for the taking already. Looking at the table, we would be absolutely bloody flying if we'd put teams away when we had the chance. jimhigham

Annoying twit though he his, what a player that Grealish is. Should be in the England squad. Like Dunk. #bhafc #avfc @BennettsField

The only positive from today is that Southampton, Newcastle, Norwich and Watford all failed to win. perth seagull