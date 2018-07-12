Brighton defender heads to Italy on loan

Albion defender Ales Mateju has joined Italian side Brescia Calcio on a season-long loan.

Mateju, 22, featured for Brighton in the Carabao Cup against Barnet and Bournemouth last season and also made 15 Premier League 2 appearances as Albion's under-23 team won the Division 2 play-off final.

Brighton's under-23 coach Simon Rusk believes Czech full-back Mateju will benefit from the loan deal at the Serie B club and said: “This is a good move for Ales, and an exciting step in his career.

“Moving to Italy will allow him to experience a different kind of football at first-team level and will help him to develop as a player.

“He was part of the success we achieved last season and this move is a reward for his contribution.”

Mateju joined Brighton from Viktoria Plzen in August 2017 and has made 15 appearances for the Czech Republic at under-21 level.