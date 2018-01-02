Bournemouth performance one of our best of the season – Dunk

Defender Lewis Dunk felt Brighton’s performance in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on New Year’s Day was up there with the best they’ve produced this season.

In an end-to-end game, both sides created a host of chances but Dunk was left frustrated not to pick up all three points.

That left Brighton with five points from their four games over a busy festive period and asked if the Bournemouth performance was one of Albion’s best of the season, Dunk said: “I think so.

I thought we were very good, passed the ball well and controlled the game for large spells.

“I said the Newcastle result was a good point as it’s a tough place to go, but only if we got the win here. I said that before the game, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“The Chelsea game was very tough, but I feel like we should have more points from it (the festive period), especially on Monday, and at Newcastle, where I felt we were the better side.

“They were two of the best performances of the season and we got two draws. It’s better than two losses and it’s two more points but I feel like we dropped some points.”

The Cherries scored both of their goals from corners as Brighton’s set-piece woes continued. They have now conceded from corners or free kicks in the past two months to Stoke, Manchester United, Liverpool, Huddersfield, Tottenham, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Dunk said: “We’ve struggled with set-pieces this year and we’ve tried to work on it, but it keeps happening. With the second goal, there seemed to be about ten deflections before it went in and it’s frustrating to take.

“I thought we were the better side and deserved more.”

Albion now have the weekend off before they return to action on Monday when they host arch rivals Crystal Palace in the FA Cup (7.45pm).