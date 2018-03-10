Allardyce: Our quality told in the end

Everton manager Sam Allardyce was delighted by his team’s performance as they brushed Brighton aside with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Allardyce said: “I think the quality told in the end. I think that we're only missing final third quality in the first half to get in front after dominating it and then when we produce that quality we got ourselves in front, deservedly so.

“It's a shame that it was an own goal but the pressure Theo put on the defender caused him I think to put it in his own net and the quality of the ball.

“The second goal was why we brought Cenk into the club and that's two in two now. We saw the type of finish that he delivered at the right time for us because going into the final stages again just one nil up can be very nervous.”

Allardyce reserved particular praise for Wayne Rooney. The former England captain played in a deeper role than usual and the 32-year-old controlled the game throughout.

He said: “While all the players played really well it's the first time he's played in that position and I thought he mastered it today. I thought he was our prompter and kept the ball moving and get the ball forward and kept the flow of the attacks going.

“Today we were excellent again under pressure and a well-deserved result against a team who haven't lost in seven and beat Arsenal in their last game.”