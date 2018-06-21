Albion under-23 striker joins Belgium club SV Zulte Waregem

Brighton & Hove Albion under-23 striker Henrik Bjordal has completed a permanent move to Belgium club SV Zulte Waregem.

The Norwegian joins the Jupiler Pro League outfit after spending two-and-a-half seasons with the Seagulls, where he featured more than 50 times for Simon Rusk’s team.

Bjordal finished the 2017/18 campaign as Albion’s top goalscorer at under-23 level, as he found the back of the net on 13 occasions across league and cup competitions.

Albion under-23 coach Rusk said: “Henrik has been a pleasure to work with during my time at this club. He’s shown great professionalism and has progressed as a footballer.

“He was a key member of our promotion-winning squad last season, scoring a number of goals, and he also worked extremely hard for the team whenever he wore the shirt.

“It’s a move that Henrik deserves after his hard work at Brighton, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Bjordal arrived in England from Aalesunds FK back in January 2016, and went straight into Rusk’s under-23 squad.

The striker, who can also play on the wing, scored his first league goal for the Seagulls against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017, before also hitting the net against Middlesbrough.

Bjordal then secured a loan move to IFK Goteborg and scored three goals in 15 league appearances for the Swedish club, before returning to England in July 2017.

A goal in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough helped Albion reach the final, and Bjordal also scored in the 2-0 victory at Villa Park that clinched promotion.