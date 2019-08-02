Adam Webster’s £20m record move to Brighton nears completion as Clarke agrees loan deal with Derby County

Brighton are on the cusp of a club record signing as they have agreed a reported £20m fee for Bristol City defender Adam Webster.

Albion have been in negotiations throughout the summer for the 24-year-old and, if they complete, it will break the club’s previous record signing of £17m for Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Webster joined City just last summer from Ipswich Town for £3.6m and was a key figure in their backline as they came close to earning a play-off spot, finishing eighth.

The stylish centre-half is said to be in Brighton today completing a medical. His pending arrival means Brighton have allowed Matt Clarke, who joined Albion from Portsmouth in June, to complete a season long loan move to Derby County. He could make his debut for Derby on Monday when they start their Championship campaign at Huddersfield.

Brighton manager Graham Potter said: “We brought Matt to the club as a long-term prospect and initially wanted him to spend pre-season here — and he has trained well and worked hard.

“Our plan was to make sure he would play regular senior football this coming season and continue the excellent progress he’s made over recent seasons.

“This loan move to the Championship with Derby gives him a chance to play regularly in a competitive division and is the next logical step for his own development.”

Clarke contacted with Albion until 2023.