AFC Wimbledon defender joins Eastbourne Borough on loan

Borough have snapped up Jack Currie on a season-long loan from League One side AFC Wimbledon.

The teenager came through the Dons academy set up from the age of 10 and was named on the first team bench last season.

And after playing against Kingstonian and in Tuesday night's win against Millwall under-23s, manager Danny Bloor has moved swiftly to secure the full-back's services for the season.

Eastbourne Borough have snapped up AFC Wimbledon defender Jack Currie on a season-long loan. Picture by Jane Stokes/DJ Stotty Images

The Sports boss said: ""We're absolutely delighted to have secured Jack for the season," said the Sports boss.

"As we have a glimpse of already, Jack is a player with immense potential and we are all looking forward to working with him.

"A massive thanks to Michael Hamilton, Robbo and everyone at AFC Wimbledon for making this move possible."

AFC Wimbledon's loans manager Hamilton said: "Jack has already trained and played with Eastbourne for the last few weeks and the feedback from their manager Danny Bloor has been brilliant. I'd like to thank Dannny for his professionalism.