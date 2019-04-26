A win and a slice of luck required for Eastbourne United in battle to beat drop

Arron Hopkinson will hope the football gods will smile down on his team as they prepare for a nerve-jangling final day of the season.

United are bottom but need to finish third bottom to be sure of retaining their Southern Combination Premier status.

Hopkinson’s men must better Shoreham and Arundel’s result and also hope for a five-goal swing over Arundel, who host Broadbridge Heath.

If, for example, United can go to Pagham and win 3-0 and Arundel are beaten 2-0 by Heath, then United could pull-off one of the more remarkable escapes acts in their history.

“It is possible and that’s what we have to believe,” said Hopkinson. “We have to go for it against Pagham and then hope Broadbridge Heath are motivated and are on top form. They won 5-0 last Monday, something like that would be perfect!”

If all goes to form, Newhaven, who are chasing second spot and possible promotion, should have too much for Shoreham.

Meaning Arundel verus Heath could be key. Hopkinson added, “We have to do our bit and then hope for the best. Arundel will likely be very defensive because, they know if they don’t concede, they stay up.

“Whatever happens I’m proud of the lads. We have taken it to the final day of the season and given ourselves a chance.

“We had two points and zero wins when I took over, so we have made great progress regardless.”