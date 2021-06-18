Eastbourne tennis fans warned: There's a new normal at Devonshire Park

Fans always enjoy a day out at Devonshire Park - but there will be many restrictions in place this year / Picture: Jon Rigby

* Play normally begins at 11am each day

* Face coverings must be worn at all times during your visit

* You may use only the allocated numbered seats that you have purchased

* Catering is available, with at-table service and ordering

* There are no spectator ground passes this year

* As we went to press, there was limited availability of tickets for Courts One and Two. Centre Court is sold out all days.

* There is a chance of extra tickets becoming available, through returns,during the week.