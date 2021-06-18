Eastbourne tennis fans warned: There's a new normal at Devonshire Park
Spectators arriving for the Eastbourne Viking International need to know Devonshire Park’s ‘new normal’. Here are the main points...
Friday, 18th June 2021, 4:30 pm
* Play normally begins at 11am each day
* Face coverings must be worn at all times during your visit
* You may use only the allocated numbered seats that you have purchased
* Catering is available, with at-table service and ordering
* There are no spectator ground passes this year
* As we went to press, there was limited availability of tickets for Courts One and Two. Centre Court is sold out all days.
* There is a chance of extra tickets becoming available, through returns,during the week.
* You can watch Centre Court matches on the BBC Red Button, the LTA’s YouTube, Facebook and TikTok and Amazon Prime.