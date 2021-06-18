Eastbourne tennis fans warned: There's a new normal at Devonshire Park

Spectators arriving for the Eastbourne Viking International need to know Devonshire Park’s ‘new normal’. Here are the main points...

By Steve Bone
Friday, 18th June 2021, 4:30 pm
Fans always enjoy a day out at Devonshire Park - but there will be many restrictions in place this year / Picture: Jon Rigby

* Play normally begins at 11am each day

* Face coverings must be worn at all times during your visit

* You may use only the allocated numbered seats that you have purchased

* Catering is available, with at-table service and ordering

* There are no spectator ground passes this year

* As we went to press, there was limited availability of tickets for Courts One and Two. Centre Court is sold out all days.

* There is a chance of extra tickets becoming available, through returns,during the week.

* You can watch Centre Court matches on the BBC Red Button, the LTA’s YouTube, Facebook and TikTok and Amazon Prime.

