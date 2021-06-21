Eastbourne Tennis 2021: Miserable Monday is a washout
It had been a long wait - and should have been a long day of action. But the British weather had other ideas and what might have been Magic Monday at Devonshire Park turned out to be Miserable Monday.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:32 pm
After a weekend of fascinating qualifiers, the main men's and women's tournaments were due to get under way on Monday. But the day started wet... and got wetter.
A hasty redrawing of the order of play will result in a game of catch-up on Tuesday, when the forecast is much better.
Photographer Jon Rigby captured these pictures showing exactly why there was no play.
In the meantime here's the best of our Eastbourne international week coverage so far...
Konta pulls out of hometown event.