Eastbourne Tennis 2021: Miserable Monday is a washout

Water water everywhere at Devonshire Park / Picture: Jon Rigby

After a weekend of fascinating qualifiers, the main men's and women's tournaments were due to get under way on Monday. But the day started wet... and got wetter.

A hasty redrawing of the order of play will result in a game of catch-up on Tuesday, when the forecast is much better.

Photographer Jon Rigby captured these pictures showing exactly why there was no play.

It's a sorry, soggy scene at Devonshire Park - let's hope for a brighter week from now on / Picture: Jon Rigby

In the meantime here's the best of our Eastbourne international week coverage so far...