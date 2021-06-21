Eastbourne Tennis 2021: Miserable Monday a washout - Tuesday will be packed - but there's no Norrie

Water water everywhere at Devonshire Park / Picture: Jon Rigby

After a weekend of fascinating qualifiers, the main men's and women's tournaments were due to get under way on Monday. But the day started wet... and got wetter.

A hasty redrawing of the order of play will result in a game of catch-up on Tuesday, when the forecast is much better.

Photographer Jon Rigby captured these pictures showing exactly why there was no play.

It's a sorry, soggy scene at Devonshire Park - let's hope for a brighter week from now on / Picture: Jon Rigby

It will be a 'terrific Tuesday though, with a bumper day of 28 singles matches and 16 doubles matches scheduled across the WTA 500 and ATP 250 events.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will be kicking off proceedings on Centre Court against Egor Garasimov. Elina Svitolina will open on Court 1 against Paula Badosa, Brits Harriet Dart and qualifier Alexander Gray are first up on Courts 2 and 6 respectively and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu makes her Eastbourne debut versus Christina McHale in the first match on Court 4.

Also in action will be Heather Watson, fresh from her run to the final at the LTA’s Viking Classic Birmingham, she will face 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek on Centre Court. There will be lots of other home talent for fans to get behind as well with Jay Clarke, James Ward and Liam Broady all in singles action.

But one of big names in the men's draw has pulled out - Cameron Norrie is taking a rest after reaching the final at Queen's last week. He said: “I’m sorry to say I won’t be able to play in Eastbourne this year. I had an incredible week at Queen’s in singles and doubles - and the support from the British public was fantastic. But now my body needs more time to recover so that I can be fully fit for Wimbledon. I hope to play in Eastbourne in the future.”

