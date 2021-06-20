Eastbourne Tennis 2021: Day two at the Viing International in pictures

An array of up stars in the women's and men's games were in action as the crowd enjoyed the second and final day of qualifying. See pictures of Sunday's action on this page and the ones linked and see a Saturday picture gallery here - and Kevin Anderson's review of the opening day here. Meanwhile, British players Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke will be in action on day one of the LTA's Viking International Eastbourne Dart will face Kazakhstand's Elena Rybakina first up on Court 1 whilst Clarke will meet Australian John Millman on Centre Court, fourth match on. Dart and Clarke are both part of the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme (PSP), the highest level of support offered to developing players by the LTA.