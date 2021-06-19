Eastbourne Tennis 2021: Coco Gauff and other stars grace day one - in pictures
It's back after a year's break - and Wimbledon sensation Coco Gauff was among players in action on the opening day of the Viking International at Eastbourner's Devonshire Park.
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 5:02 pm
The teenager who wowed the world at SW19 in 2019 is one of the household names who the limited crowds can watch over the next seven days but there are plenty more stars too gracing the lush turf - as our day-one picture gallery, on this page and the ones linked, shows. Stick with this website over the coming week for all the reports and pictures from Devonshire Park.
Page 1 of 8