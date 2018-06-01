Eastbourne cricket: Smith looking to build on first victory at in-form Brighton

Eastbourne will look to build on their impressive first victory of the season as they travel to Premier League surprise package Brighton and Hove.

Brighton and Hove are second in the table, behind Roffey, having won three from their four matches this season. Eastbourne’s victory against Hastings last week propelled them to fifth in the table but only 10 points separate them from the drop zone.

Smith said, “It was a relief to get the first win, we spoke before about getting the monkey off our backs and we have done that.

“Now we have to push on and take the momentum into the next match at Brighton.

“Brighton have surprised a few this season. We were expecting them to be one of the teams fighting to stay in the league but they have had a great start and we are in for a tough match.”

Smith added, “We have to concentrate on getting the basics right. Against Hastings we were determined to bat through our overs. We did that and it made a huge difference. We showed great spirit after a tough start. At one point I thought I’d made the wrong choice by batting first but we remained strong and got the victory.

“Jordan was obviously key but I was also very impressed with Joe Pocklington (27) and David Twine (30) was extremely calm.”

Smith was full of praise for Jordan Turner following his match-winning century against local rivals Hastings and St Leonards at the Saffrons last Saturday.

Turner’s knock of 118 from 110 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, helped Eastbourne to their first win of the season. “The whole team and club were delighted for him,” Smith said. “He is the most committed cricketer at the club. It was great to see all his hard work pay off against Hastings. He absolutely batted out of his skin. It was a brilliant performance and it could not have arrived at a better time. It’s his first century in the Premier League and to do it at the Saffrons against our neighbours was just perfect.”