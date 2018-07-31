Eastbourne Cricket: skipper Smith praises Pocklington after six-wicket haul

A six-wicket haul from Joe Pocklington helped Eastbourne cricketers to 64-run victory against their near rivals Hastings and St Leonards in the Sussex Premier last Saturday.

The win continued Eastbourne’s fine form as they maintained third in the league standings, one point behind second placed Brighton and 15 points off leaders Roffey.

“Joe’s come on leaps and bounds this year,” said captain Jacob Smith. “It’s been a breakthrough year for him, he probably surprised himself on Saturday with how well he bowled, he’s realised that he can do it at Premier League level now which is really pleasing.”

“All you can ask of your spinner is to win a game like that for you on a turning deck, he should grow in confidence now having done that.”

Smith won the toss at Horntye Park, elected to bat and they posted a total of 261 all out from their 52 overs. Smith top scored with 62 and received good support from last week’s centurion Alastair Orr, who made 49. Lower order contributions from Jordan turner (30) and Pocklington (25) helped them towards their winning total.

Hastings’ Adam Barton proved to be the main dangerman with the ball as he ended with excellent figures of 5-57, while Josh Beeslee picked up three wickets and Jed O’Brien claimed 2-72.

Hastings, who are second bottom of the table, struggled in their reply as Pocklington was quickly into the top order. He accounted for both openers Tom Gillespie (29) and Joe Billings (37). Jake Woolley top scored for the hosts with 48 but he too fell victim to Pocklington who finished with figures of 6-59 from his 17 overs. There were also two wickets each for James Hockley and Smith as Hastings fell short of their target, all out for 197 from 56.4 overs. Eastbourne will have a chance to leap frog second placed Brighton tomorrow (Saturday, 1.30pm) as they welcome the highflyers to the Saffrons. Leaders Roffey meanwhile will take on basement side Ifield.

A century from Luke Tomsett saw the seconds to victory against Hastings seconds at the Saffrons.

Hastings posted 244-7, with Jack Stapley top scoring with 52. Eastbourne surpassed the target in the 46th over thanks to Tomsett’s fine 115 from 103 balls.