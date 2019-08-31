Tributes paid to Eastbourne Cricket Club's 'legendary' scorer Dick Blake

Former Eastbourne Cricket Club scorer and supporter Dick Blake has passed away.

The club announced the sad news on it's Facebook page. They said: "It is with great sadness that Dick Blake our legendary scorer and supporter passed away on Wednesday.

"Dick was a huge part of the National Cup winning team with his impeccable scoring and end of season report books,always encouraging and supporting Eastbourne teams over many years.

"He will greatly missed by everyone at ECC and we would like to pass our love on to Hazel and family."

Replying to the post, former Eastbourne player Roger Myall, who was part of the National Cup winning team, said: "Dick, you legend, you will be sadly missed at The Saffrons and beyond x"

And ex-player Jack Hepburn said: "RIP Dick. A lovely man, an impeccable scorer & an avid supporter of ECC. All the best Dick x"

John Powell said: "Deepest respect from New Zealand. I love Eastbourne. A sad loss to you indeed x