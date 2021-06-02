129 runs @43

The top 8 run scorers and top 10 wicket takers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division

The sun is out and some Sussex Cricket League players enjoyed adding runs and wickets to their tallies this season.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 1:36 pm

Here are the top run scorers and wicket takers in the Premier Division this season so far.

1. Matt Davies (Roffey)

124 runs @41.33

2. Sean Heather (Middleton)

193 runs @64.33

3. Usman Khan (Roffey)

163 runs @40.75

4. Harnoop Kalsi (Roffey)

8 wickets @11.13

