Sussex in the winter: Jordan in flying form for England - Wyatt has work to do - Head hits ton

This week's round-up of how well Sussex's cricket stars are wintering includes news of Chris Jordan in international action as England began their tour of New Zealand, an update on Danni Wyatt’s Melbourne Renegades and a first look at Sussex’s 2020 overseas signing, Travis Head.

England’s winter tour of New Zealand began with their five-match T20 series getting under way in Christchurch on Friday with Jordan featuring.

The visitors played two warm-up games against a New Zealand XI, with Jordan bowling among a sea of new faces including T20 Blast stars Saqib Mahmood, Pat Brown and Matt Parkinson.

Jordan made a handy contribution in the first game as he took figures of 1-22 from his three overs before starring as England won the opening IT20 game - taking 2-28 as they limited NZ to 153, a total they overcame with seven wickets in hand.

The death bowling specialist was the pick of the bowlers at Hagley Oval taking the wickets of Colin Munro and Tim Seifert while also having a catch dropped off his bowling as England cruised to an easy victory.

In the second IT20 Jordan again excelled but this time in defeat. He took 3-23 as NZ racked up 176-8, then struck 36 in 19 balls as England slipped to 155 all out in reply.

The third game is overnight tonight (Mon-Tue).

After having a strong start to the Women's Big Bash League, Danni Wyatt’s Melbourne Renegades looked to push on and consolidate a top-four spot for finals. However, three consecutive defeats to Sydney Thunder, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers leave them sixth in the table.

Wyatt made scores of 8 and 2 in two thrilling encounters versus the Sixers and the Thunder which both went down to the final over. The England star made a stunning 74 off just 51 balls against Perth Scorchers but it wasn’t to be enough as the Scorchers chased down a Duckworth-Lewis adjusted target of 73 from seven overs thanks to a blitz from Australia captain Meg Lanning.

Wyatt’s next game with the Renegades is versus Hobart Hurricanes on November 9.

After being announced as Sussex’ overseas signing for the 2020 season, Travis Head has been in action for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Head made 0 and 12 in a defeat versus Queensland but bounced back with a battling 109 versus New South Wales.