Sussex Cricket League round-up: Rivers stars for Roffey, Bridges win thriller, Scaynes Hill pile-on the runs

A thrilling game between Cuckfield (187 all out) and Three Bridges (191/9) saw the latter win by just one wicket.

Will O’Donnell was the star of the show with the ball for Bridges with 4-13 while Sri Lankan Nipun Karunanayake hit 54 for Cuckfield.

Conor Golding hit 74 for Bridges but it was left to last pair George Cave and Archit Patel to seal the win in a tense finish.

Theo Rivers was ion the runs and the wickets for Roffey this weekend

In the top-of-the-table clash, Eastbourne (282-7) triumphed over Brighton and Hove (194-8).

Jacob Smith’s side received from 33-3 to post 282-7 with Malcolm Johnson (68), Oli Carter (76), Ben Twine (53) and Chris Borsoi (49 not out) all batting well.

In reply, Bryce Hounsome hit 51 and Curtis Ford 54 but it wasn’t enough as Eastbourne went top of the division.

East Grinstead (152 all out) enjoyed a win over Haywards Heath (70 all out) in a low-scoring affair.

Skipper Darrell Rebbetts hit 56 for EG while Ollie Bailey and Shohel SAhemd took three wickets each.

In reply only Jonny Phelps (48) reached doubles figures as Andy Barr (4-19) and Bradley Hatchett (3-7) bowled Grinstead to victory.

Harry Finch took 5-29 for Hastings Priory (167 all out) as they lost to Preston Nomads (206 all out).

Nathan Poole (62) and Kashif Ibrahim (63 top-scored for Nomads.

A thrilling, high-scoring game at Middleton (244-5) saw Roffey (248-7) win by four runs.

Theo Rivers was the star for Roffey with 117 and he put on 146 for the first wicket with Usman Khan (77).

Sean Heather hit 102 and Mason Robsinon 57 in the reply but they fell just short. Rovers took 3-39 with the ball.

In Division 2, Bognor Regis (154-2) made it four wins from four with an eight-wicket win over Preston Nomads 2nd XI (149 all out).

Joe Ashmore took 4-35 and Ryan Maskell hit 77 not out for the league leaders.

Burgess Hill (265-4) beat Roffey 2nd XI (114 all out) with Wajid Shah (87) and Kevin Ramsay (89 not out) starring with the bat and Dan Strange (4-22) and Jas Bassan (3-14) shining with the ball.

Second-placed Mayfield (153-6) beat Chichester Priory Park (152-9) by four wickets.

Apoorv Wankhede hit 130 and Toby Shepperson 91 in a 229-run opening partnership for Lindfield (282-8) as they beat St James’s Montefiore (227 all out) by 55 runs.

Alex Pedley took 4-43 for Lindfield.

Horsham (143-8) crept home by two wickets in a low-scoring local derby against Billingshurst (140 all out). Will Beer took 4-16 for Horsham.

Other notable performances:

Division 3 West: Leo Anderson took 7-12 for Ansty against Slinfold.

Division 3 East: Dan Stickels hit 144 from 137 balls for Rye in their 24-run win over St Peter’s. He put on a partnership of 149 with Tobias Farrow (71 not out).

Division 4 East: Jamie Bristow-Diamond took 6-20 for Crowhurst Park as they beat Rottingdean.

Division 5 West: George Smith took 6-18 for Barns Green as they bowled Worthing 2nd XI out for 33. Daniel Skett took 5-23 Southwater against Clymping.

Division 5 East: Simon Dunning hit 143 not out for Hailsham

Division 6 West: Thomas Kent took 5-32 for Pagham 2nd XI against Crawley 2nd XI.

Division 6 Central: Shaun Nichols took 6-16 for St Andrew’s against Burgess Hill 2nd XI. George Close-Brooks hit 148 from 124 balls for Preston Nomads 3rd XI against Dormansland.

Division 6 East: James Russell made an unbeaten 103 for Laughton against Pett.

Division 7 Central: William Ash hit 108 from 58 balls including 11 sixes and Nick Wright 111 from 68 balls with eight sixes as they put on a 154 partnership for Scaynes Hill.

Division 8 Central: Kingsley Morris hit 133 not out and James Flower a 51-ball unbeaten 101 for Bolney.

Division 9 West: Miles Scerri hit an unbeaten 124 for Storrington against Crawley Eagles 5th XI.

Division 9 Central: Rob Littlejohns took 7-28 for Scaynes Hill 2nd XI against Three Bridges 3rd XI.

Division 10 West: Alan Hodgson took 5-8 for Rustington 2nd XI against Ram 3rd XI.