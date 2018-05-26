Sussex welcome back Indian Premier League star for Bristol trip

IPL star Jofra Archer is in line for his first Sussex appearance of the season when the side play Gloucestershire in the Royal London One-Day Cup at the Brightside Ground, Bristol, on Sunday.

The all-rounder is included in 14-man squad having returned from his stint in the IPL following the Rajasthan Royals’ elimination on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old top-order batsman Tom Haines is also included in a first-team squad for this first time this season.

The Sharks sit in sixth place in the South Group with two wins and two defeats so far. They are one point behind Gloucestershire who currently occupy the third qualification spot with five points.

Gloucestershire have won two, lost one and had one game – their match against Hampshire on Friday – washed out.

Speaking ahead of Sussex’s trip west, head coach Jason Gillespie said: “It’s great to welcome Jofra back from his IPL adventure. He comes into the squad for George Garton who still has some discomfort in his side.

“We want to make sure Garts is fully recovered, so we’re taking a conservative approach with him.

“Luke Wright’s recovery from his hip flexor niggle shouldn’t take too long but he’s not quite ready for the trip to Bristol, so we’ve added Tom Haines to the squad as batting cover.

“Gloucestershire know their strengths very well and research their opposition thoroughly. They’ll be very clear with their game plan.

“We need to be just as well-prepared and make sure we execute our skills on Sunday.”

Sussex Sharks Squad:

Ben Brown (capt./wk)

Jofra Archer

Danny Briggs

Michael Burgess

Laurie Evans

Harry Finch

Tom Haines

Delray Rawlins

Ollie Robinson

Abi Sakande

Phil Salt

Ishant Sharma

Luke Wells

David Wiese