Sharks head to The Oval for Blast crunch game

Sussex Sharks take on Surrey at the Kia Oval tonight, looking to maintain their unbeaten away record in this year’s Vitality Blast.

Luke Wright’s men have won four of their five matches on the road, only dropping away points as a result of an abandonment against Kent at Canterbury.

The side currently sit in sixth place in the south group, with ten points. Four points separate first from sixth, and Sussex have a game in hand over first-placed Somerset, second-placed Kent and third-placed, Glamorgan.

An unchanged 14-man squad has been selected for the fixture.

Sussex Sharks Squad

Luke Wright (c)

Jofra Archer

Will Beer

Danny Briggs

Tom Bruce

Michael Burgess (wk)

Laurie Evans

Chris Jordan

Rashid Khan

Tymal Mills

Delray Rawlins

Ollie Robinson

Phil Salt

David Wiese

Surrey lost their opening two matches in this year’s Blast, but have won five of their seven games since, leaving them in fifth-place with eleven points.

Much of that success has been down to the incredible batting performances of Aaron Finch. The Australian has scored 478 runs at an average of 119.5 and a strike rate of 191.2 in his seven innings so far. He, however, is not available for tomorrow’s match after returning home due to a family bereavement.

Ollie Pope is also missing from Surrey’s 15-man squad following his call up to England’s Test side.