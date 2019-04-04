Mir Hamza: I can learn so much from playing for Sussex and Gillespie

New Sussex overeas star Mir Hamza reckons he can learn a lot when he plays county cricket for the first time this year.

The Pakistan international made his Test debut last October in a 373-run win against Australia in the UAE, where the fast-medium pace bowler took 1-67 across the match.

The 26-year-old said: “I’m very excited. I’m very excited for the English conditions to bowl on the pitches. I’m excited for a good experience for international cricket.”

Hamza - set for his Sussex debut in the county championship opener versus Leicestershire, starting Friday - has played most of his cricket in his home country, including the Pakistan Super League and has revealed he was persuaded to join Sussex by some of his new team-mates.

He said: “Tymal Mills, Luke Wright and Jofra Archer; those players were with me back in the Quetta Gladiators. I played with them and have a very good relationship with them. And obviously, Jason Gillespie is a legendary bowler. I’m very lucky that he is a coach of mine and I feel proud for that and I’ll learn a lot from him."

Asked what he’ll gain from playing county cricket and from his new coach Gillespie, Hamza said: “It’s not about in the ground, it’s off the ground as well, because I’m here for three months.

"I’ll learn a lot from the ground, from the dressing room, from the players, from the coaching staff. The professionalism comes from county cricket where the famous players play here for five to six months just to gain a lot of professionalism to imply it into international cricket.

“When I play matches, I’ll ask him (Gillespie) what I’m doing wrong and what I’m doing right. Obviously, it’s about my bowling, it’s about the experience of the conditions. I’ll ask each and everything to become a good bowler.”

Hamza has taken 282 first-class wickets in 59 matches and has featured for the Pakistan A side.

Talking about his Test debut, he said: “It’s a dream come true for every player. Every player wants to become a Test cricketer and it’s a proud moment for every player. I played for Pakistan v Australia, and after playing Test cricket, you become a Test player and your confidence and morale will become very high, and people start expecting from you because you become a Test cricketer.

"I’ll imply all those experiences and the confidence here to perform well for my team.”