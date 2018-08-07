Finch follows in Brown and Haines' footsteps at Sussex

Harry Finch is the latest Sussex star to commit his future to the county - the batsman has signed a new multi-year contract.

Finch is the third home-grown player to sign a new or extended deal in recent weeks, following on from club captain Ben Brown and batsman Tom Haines.

The Sussex Academy graduate has had something of a breakthrough season so far this summer, scoring maiden Championship and List A centuries.

In his nine first-class innings in 2018, the 23-year old has scored 540 runs, including four 50s and that first Championship hundred against Middlesex at the 1st Central County Ground in May.

He came close to a second Championship ton during win against Gloucestershire last month, making 98 in Sussex’s second innings (to go with 76 in the first).

Finch was Sussex Sharks’ leading run-scorer in this year’ Royal London One-Day Cup, hitting 250 runs in six innings and scoring his century against Hampshire.

Finch said: “I’m delighted to have committed myself to this great club for the next few seasons. It’s a fantastic place to play and develop your cricket. There’s a great feeling among the squad that we’re on the verge of doing something special, so it’s very exciting to be involved in that.

“I’m looking forward to helping win as many games as possible and push towards winning trophies again.”

Head coach Jason Gillespie added: “After the strides he’s taken with his batting this season, obviously we’re very pleased that Harry has signed a new deal with the club. He’s made some good runs in both the Championship and one-day competition this year and most encouragingly of all he’s really taken responsibility in some difficult situations. His game is going from strength to strength.”

Since making his first team debut in 2013, Finch has played 33 first-class matches for Sussex, scoring 1,466 runs. In List A matches, he has played 27 times and scored 950 runs and in 17 T20 appearances – the last of which came in July 2016 – Finch has made 138 runs.

