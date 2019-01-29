Ashes winner and Sussex star Matt Prior to compete in gruelling Tour de France challenge for charity

Former England and Sussex star Matt Prior will be tackling the gruelling Tour de France route in July to raise money for charity.

The wicket-keeper batsman that helped his country to three memorable back-to-back Ashes successes is a keen cyclist and has founded and run One Pro Cycling since his retirement from cricket in 2015.



Prior, who lives in the Horsham district, will be taking on THE 21. A tough event where participants will face all 21 stages of the 2019 Tour de France route whilst aiming to raise £300,000 for Parkinson's UK, Dan’s Trust and Chance to Shine.



The ride will begin on the July 5 just one day ahead of the Tour de France itself. The full route of 21 stages will be ridden by ten people.



Billed as the highest Tour de France in history, the team will have to endure seven flat stages, five, hilly stages, seven mountain stages and two time-trail stages totalling 3,490km over three weeks.



Prior said: "I am delighted and slightly scared to announce I will be riding the full route of the Tour de France in July raising money for three great charities.



"We are hoping to raise £300k and hope that you will all get behind this mammoth challenge."



To find out more information and donate, visit www.the21.co.uk