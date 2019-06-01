Roffey remain unbeaten, Three Bridges stun Brighton - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up

Roffey made it five out of five as they opened up a 32-point lead after the first round of limited overs matches.

Matt Davies’ side beat Horsham by seven wickets. Horsham were 133-8 when Joe Clark (54) and Sam Bell (46 not out) came together and helped take the score to 225-9.

Roffey cruised to the total with 22 overs to spare thanks to fifties from Ben Manenti, Jibran Khan (82 not out) and Rohit Jagota.

Three Bridges (175 all out) pulled of a good win against Brighton and Hove (146 all out). Conor Golding (51) and Adam Jones (4-19) were the stars for Bridges.

East Grinstead (184-6) beat Mayfield (182 all out) with skipper Will Adkin (79 not out) leading his side to victory.

Oli Carter (92) and David Twine (52 not out from 36 balls) helped Eastbourne (269-9) beat Cuckfield (237 all out). The in-form Marcus Campopiano hit 94 in the reply.

Preston Nomads (240-6) enjoyed a four-wicket win against Middleton (239-7). Mahesh Rawat (78 not out) was in the runs again for Middleton while Mason Robinson hit 50.

Stuart Faith took 4-43 for Nomads before Usman Khan (63), Dan Phillips (72) and Jake Hutson (47) saw them home.

In Division 2, Billingshurst (173 all out) lost their first match of the season when they were beaten by St James’s Montefiore (202-8). Jordan Rollings was the star with the bat, hitting 94 not out for St James’s while Jordan Shaw took 4-37 with the ball.

Joe Ashmore (83 not out) and Roy Kaia (51 not out) helped Bognor (201-2) cruise to an eight-wicket win against Ifield (197 all out). Kaia also took four wickets.

Prasansana Jayamanne (90) and Jack Groves (52) were Ifield’s top scores.

Chichester Priory Park (160-9) beat Goring (97 all out) with Daniel Joseph (4-19) and Matt Geffen (4-12) starring with the ball. Kellon Carmichael took 4-34 for Goring.

Elliot Hooper hit 106 in vain as Hastings (229-9) lost to Haywards Heath (232-5). Jonny Phelps (81) and Callum Smith (52 not out) helped see Heath home.

Lindfield (215-5) made it two wins on the trot as they beat Burgess Hill (214-9) thanks to 96 not out from overseas star Apoorv Wankhade. Karl Boffey top-scored with 69 for Hill.

Division 3 West: Ansty 213-4 lost to Findon 214-6; Broadwater 167-5 beat Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 166 all out; West Chiltington & Thakeham 284-6 beat Worthing 225 all out; Roffey 2nd XI 265 all out beat Pagham 220 all out; Steyning 158 all out lost to Stirlands 237-8. Highlights: Morne Louw 109 and Matthew Wood 82 for West Chiltington; Mark Pavolvic 85 and 4-44 for Roffey 2nd XI.

Division 3 East: Crawley Eagles 84 all out lost to Preston Nomads 2nd XI 85-2; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 80 all out lost to Eastbourne 2nd XI 302-6; Portslade 183 all out lost to Seaford 193 all out; Rye 141-5 beat Rottingdean 138 all out. Highlights: Adam O’Brien 7-7 for Preston Nomads 2nd XI; Luke Tomsett 119 for Eastbourne 2nd XI.