Robinson could follow Jordan and Archer from Sussex to England

Sussex are learning to adapt to life without Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan believes it might not be long before another of his team-mates is on England’s radar.

Ollie Robinson has played his first representative cricket after being named in England Lions’ team to face an Australia XI at Canterbury. He bowled 18 overs without reward in the first innings and took one for 51 in the second - trapping Mitchell Marsh lbw.

Robinson was only one of two players from the second division in the Lions squad – alongside Gloucestershire batsman James Bracey – and his selection was reward for some outstanding performances since the start of last season.

During that time he has taken 114 Championship wickets, including 40 this season. In 50 first-class matches since making his Sussex debut in 2015 he has 205 wickets at 22.71. Ten of them came in Sussex’s last match against Northamptonshire.

From his regular position at first slip, Jordan has monitored Robinson’s steady rise and believes he has qualities that mark him out as an international of the future.

“Ollie Robinson is 100 per cent a potential England cricketer,” said Jordan. “He put a yard of pace on over the winter and although it took him a few games to get up to top whack he’s on that arc.

“Ollie has a real will to win, which is something you can’t teach, and at international level it’s something you need, the ability to keep coming and finding a way, the desire to keep wanting the ball in tough situations and have that drive to make things happen.

“When he crosses the line he is in the battle and you know he will give you 100 per cent. You don’t take the number of wickets he has in the last couple of years without a high level of skill.”

Robinson’s absence from Sussex’s team for this week's Championship game at Old Trafford was a blow to a side who dropped out of the promotion places following successive home defeats - and defeat against Lancashire has further weakened their hopes, knocking them down to seventh in the table.