Picture special - Cricket fans are back - but Sussex wickets tumble

It's the first time Sussex have played in front of their supporters since the summer before last so there were plenty of relatively new faces for them to see. Among them were Jack Carson and Henry Crocombe - better known for their bowling but on this occasion, saviours of the batting line-up. Carson was out for 52, Crocombe not out on 46 as they saved their county from a total below 100. They came together on 67-8 and put on 99, with Sussex finally all out for 175 against Northants. Work to do for Sussex - but at least their fans are there to cheer them, and under blue skies too. Get daily reports from all Sussex matches on this website. Pictures on this page and the ones linked by Phil Westlake